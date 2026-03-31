Premier League Giants on High Alert: Arsenal & Chelsea Join Pursuit of Arda Guler

A major transfer battle is brewing in the Premier League as Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Real Madrid’s “generational” talent, Arda Güler, joining long-term admirers Liverpool in a high-stakes pursuit.

According to latest reports from TEAMtalk, the 21-year-old Turkish playmaker’s future at the Santiago Bernabéu has been cast into doubt following a shift in the club’s technical leadership. While Güler flourished under former manager Xabi Alonso—who is himself heavily linked with the vacant Liverpool job—the mid-season managerial change at Real Madrid has triggered a reassessment of the squad’s attacking options.

The “Alonso Factor” and Liverpool’s Interest

Liverpool have long viewed Güler as the ideal successor to Mohamed Salah. The Reds have maintained consistent contact with the player’s camp and believe his creative flair and versatility would make him a cornerstone of their post-Salah era.

If Xabi Alonso, who played a pivotal role in Güler’s development in Madrid, takes the reins at Anfield this summer, the Merseyside club is expected to “present an ambitious offer” to reunite the pair. Güler has recorded career-high numbers this season with 4 goals and 13 assists, further justifying his £100 million-plus valuation.

London Rivals Ready to Strike

However, the path to Anfield is no longer clear. Arsenal and Chelsea have both formally registered their interest, looking to capitalize on the uncertainty in the Spanish capital.

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta is said to be a huge admirer of the Turkish international’s technical ability, seeing him as a perfect fit for the Gunners’ fluid attacking system.

Chelsea: The Blues continue their strategy of targeting the world’s most promising young talents and are reportedly ready to rival any bid from their Premier League competitors.

Madrid’s Evolving Squad

The potential exit is further complicated by Real Madrid’s summer plans. The expected integration of young stars like Nico Paz and Spain international Victor Muñoz will significantly increase competition for places in the Los Blancos midfield.

While club president Florentino Pérez has previously insisted that Güler is a non-transferable asset, the combination of a massive Premier League windfall and the need to balance a crowded squad could force a historic sale.