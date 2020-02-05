Premier League strikers ‘hate’ playing against Caglar Soyuncu, says James Maddison

Premier League strikers hate playing against Leicester City star centre-back Caglar Soyuncu according to England international James Maddison.

Soyuncu has established himself as a first-team regular at Leicester following a difficult spell after his £19 million move from Freiburg.

The 23-year-old has flourished under Brendan Rodgers this season, establishing one of the league’s strongest defensive partnerships with Jonny Evans.

Rodgers promoted Soyuncu to the starting eleven following Harry Maguire’s £80 million move to Manchester United over the summer.

“Any striker I’ve spoken to when I’ve come up against friends who play in the Premier League, they hate playing against him, because he’s strong, he’s good on the ball and he’s fast,” Maddison was quoted as saying by the Leicestershire Live.

“You’re doing alright if you’ve got those three at centre-half.”

The combative defender also played a key role in Turkey qualifying for this summers Euro 2020.

Soyuncu has played 30 games in all competitions for Leicester City this season and has three-years remaining on his contract with the Foxes.

The 23-year-old has also already racked up 28 appearances for the Turkey national team.

Manchester City are young several clubs who have been linked with a move for Soyuncu this term.