Rangers Aim to Seal Europa League Quarter-Final Spot Against Mourinho’s Fenerbahce

Rangers, holding a commanding 3-1 lead from the first leg, are poised to secure their place in the Europa League quarter-finals as they host Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce at Ibrox on Thursday night. The victors will face either Roma or Athletic Bilbao in the next round.

Having enjoyed a week-long break from Scottish Premiership action, Rangers have had ample time to prepare for the crucial second leg.

Their impressive performance in Istanbul, featuring goals from Cyriel Dessers and a brace from Vaclav Cerny, has put them in a strong position.

Interim manager Barry Ferguson, while praising his team’s display, has emphasized the need for focus and cautioned against complacency.

Rangers, who reached the Europa League final in 2022, are determined to avoid a repeat of last season’s last-16 exit.

Historically, Rangers have a strong record in European ties when carrying a two-goal advantage, having progressed in 24 of their last 25 instances.

Fenerbahce, considered pre-match favorites in the first leg, suffered their first-ever European defeat to Scottish opposition, ending an 18-game unbeaten run.

Mourinho, despite acknowledging his team’s poor performance, maintains that the tie is still alive.

Fenerbahce, like Rangers, have had a week to prepare, but their absence from the Turkish Super Lig has allowed Galatasaray to extend their lead at the top.

Fenerbahce, seeking their first Europa League quarter-final appearance since 2012-13, face a daunting task at Ibrox. While they have a strong away record in domestic competitions, their European away form in knockout stages has been less impressive.

Rangers will be without Robin Propper due to concussion protocols, with Leon Balogun expected to start in his place. Vaclav Cerny, who has been instrumental in Rangers’ Europa League campaign, is set to feature again.

Fenerbahce’s injury list includes Caglar Soyuncu, Jayden Oosterwolde, Rodrigo Becao, Diego Carlos, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Ismail Yuksek. Alexander Djiku, who scored in the first leg, is likely to start.

Mourinho may adjust his formation, potentially moving Sofyan Amrabat into defense to accommodate Fred’s return to midfield. The experienced attacking trio of Dusan Tadic, Youssef En-Nesyri, and Edin Dzeko are expected to lead the line.

Rangers vs Fenerbahce Potential Starting Lineups

Rangers Expected Starting Lineup: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun; Yilmaz, Barron, Raskin, Jefte; Diomande, Cerny; Dessers

Fenerbahce Expected Starting Lineup: Livakovic; Skriniar, Amrabat, Akcicek; Muldur, Szymanski, Fred, Kostic; Tadic; En-Neysri, Dzeko