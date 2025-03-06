Preview – Rangers Face Daunting Europa League Test Against Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in Istanbul

Rangers embark on a challenging Europa League last-16 journey this Thursday, facing Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the first leg in Istanbul.

The Scottish side, currently under the interim management of club legend Barry Ferguson following the dismissal of Philippe Clement, travel to Turkey seeking to overcome a dip in form and a crisis of confidence.

Ferguson’s tenure began with a victory, but the subsequent 2-1 home defeat to Motherwell has cast a shadow over Rangers’ European aspirations.

The loss also widened the gap to bitter rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership to a daunting 16 points. However, Rangers have shown greater resilience in the Europa League, securing four wins and two draws in the league phase to avoid the play-off round.

Conversely, Fenerbahce have excelled domestically in the Super Lig but struggled in Europe.

They narrowly qualified for the play-offs, eventually overcoming Anderlecht to reach the last 16. Mourinho, who has previously expressed openness to managing either Celtic or Rangers, will be keen to maintain his impressive European knockout record.

Fenerbahce will be without several key players, with Bright Osayi-Samuel suspended and injured, and former Manchester United midfielder Fred serving a ban.

Defensive injuries also plague Mourinho’s squad, with Rodrigo Becao, Jayden Oosterwolde, and Diego Carlos all sidelined.

Rangers, while fortunate to have fewer injury concerns, will be missing long-term absentees Oscar Cortes and Neraysho Kasanwirjo.

Ferguson is expected to field an experienced lineup, with John Souttar returning to the defence, James Tavernier reverting to right-back, and Robin Propper and Jefte completing the defensive line.

Mohamed Diomande and Nicolas Raskin are set to anchor the midfield, while Cyriel Dessers, who has impressed under Ferguson, will lead the attack. Vaclav Cerny, Ianis Hagi, and Hamza Igamane are expected to complete the attacking quartet.

Despite their strong European record, including a Europa League final appearance in 2021/22, Rangers will be considered underdogs against Fenerbahce.

The Turkish side boasts a formidable squad, featuring seasoned players like Edin Dzeko, Dusan Tadic, and Milan Skriniar.

Fenerbahce are expected to capitalize on Rangers’ inconsistent form and secure a commanding lead ahead of the second leg at Ibrox.

The Turkish side’s strength in depth and Mourinho’s tactical acumen are anticipated to be too much for the struggling Gers.

Fenerbahce vs Rangers

Fenerbahce predicted lineup (3-4-1-2): Egribayat; Skriniar, Soyuncu, Akcicek; Muldur, Szymanski, Amrabat, Kostic; Tadic; En-Nesyri, Dzeko.

Rangers predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Jefte; Diomande, Raskin; Cerny, Igamane, Hagi; Dessers.