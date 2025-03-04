Rangers Fans Face Istanbul Travel Chaos as Coach Pick-Up Point Changes at Last Minute

Rangers supporters travelling to Turkey for the highly anticipated Europa League round of 16 clash against Fenerbahce are grappling with unexpected travel disruptions.

Local authorities in Istanbul have abruptly shifted the designated coach pick-up point, leaving over 2,000 travelling fans scrambling to adjust their plans.

The Ibrox side is set to face Fenerbahce in the first leg of the tie at the Ulker Stadium on Thursday, March 6th. Originally, Rangers fans were informed that coaches would depart from the centrally located Sultanahmet Square, a convenient location for many. However, a late decision by Istanbul authorities has moved the pick-up point approximately five kilometres away to Gezi Park at Taksim Square.

The sudden change is attributed to a religious festival taking place near Sultanahmet Square, rendering the original location unsuitable for the large volume of coaches. Rangers fans are mandated to use these coaches for transportation to the stadium, with public transport being strongly discouraged.

The unexpected alteration has sparked concern and frustration among Rangers supporters, many of whom have already finalised their travel arrangements. The Rangers SLO (Supporter Liaison Officer) account on X released a statement acknowledging the issue.

“Supporters travelling to Istanbul should note the coach pick-up point has today been amended by the local authorities. This is due to a religious festival taking place near Sultanahmet Square. The mandatory coaches will now leave from Gezi Park at Taksim Square. We recognise this late change may cause inconvenience, and unfortunately, the club has no control over it. We urge all travelling supporters to plan accordingly and thank you again for your understanding,” the statement read.

The late notice has left fans with limited time to reorganise their travel plans, adding an extra layer of stress to their Europa League experience. Supporters are now urged to factor in the increased travel time to Taksim Square and ensure they arrive at the new pick-up point in ample time for the scheduled departure. The return leg is scheduled for Thursday, March 13th at Ibrox.