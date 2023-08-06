Real Madrid Boss Provides Arda Guler Injury Update

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has provided an update on the injury to young midfielder Arda Güler.

The 18-year-old has been ruled out for a month with a meniscus problem, but Ancelotti is hopeful that he will make a speedy recovery.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

“It’s hard to talk about the medical aspect, but it’s not too serious,” Ancelotti said. “There’s a little problem in his meniscus. We’re assessing if he should undergo surgery or go for conservative treatment.”

Ancelotti added that Güler has already completed the first phase of his recovery and his knee responded well. “I think he will miss around a month,” the Italian boss said.

Previously, it was expected that Güler would spend about two months on the sidelines.

However, the positive news from his recovery so far suggests that he could return to action sooner than expected.

Güler is yet to make his Real Madrid debut, but he has been highly rated by the club’s coaching staff.

He is considered to be a very talented player with a bright future ahead of him.

The injury is a setback for Güler, but it is not a major one. He is expected to be back in action in a month’s time and he will be looking to make an impact when he returns.