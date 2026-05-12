Real Madrid Legend Toni Kroos Issues Stern Warning Over Arda Güler’s Role: “Stop This Now”

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has spoken out regarding the utilization of Turkish sensation Arda Güler, following a tumultuous season for the Spanish giants. Despite a challenging campaign, Güler emerged as one of the few bright spots in what has been a difficult period for the club.

The 21-year-old midfielder has become a fan favorite at the Bernabéu, recording an impressive 6 goals and 14 assists across 50 appearances this term—ranking him as the third-highest goal contributor in the squad. However, Kroos believes the young star’s full potential is being stifled by tactical decisions.

“He is the Future”

Speaking about his former teammate, Kroos was unequivocal about Güler’s importance. “Arda Güler is the player of the future. He has received significant playing time this season and will become a vital star for Real Madrid,” Kroos was reported as saying by Fanatik.

The Tactical Misstep

The German maestro expressed deep concern over Güler’s positioning on the pitch. In recent matches, Güler has often been deployed in a deeper, central midfield role or out on the wings—a move Kroos insists must end immediately.

“His best position is the number 10 role. Arda needs to play as close to the goal as possible,” Kroos urged. “He possesses an incredible ability for final passes and assists. Because of this, Arda needs to be positioned near the wingers and the center-forward.”

Kroos concluded with a firm critique of the current tactical approach: “Using Arda in the center or further back causes him to lose his potential. While he can show creativity from deep, he cannot reveal his full power. This must be abandoned.”

While Real Madrid grapples with the pressure of high expectations, the development of Arda Güler remains a priority for the club’s hierarchy. As the team looks toward the next season, the message from one of Madrid’s greatest midfielders is clear: to see the best of Arda Güler, he must be set free in the final third.