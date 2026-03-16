Referee Revealed for Liverpool vs Galatasaray Champions League Decider

UEFA has confirmed that world-renowned official Szymon Marciniak will take charge of the highly anticipated Champions League Round of 16 second leg between Liverpool and Galatasaray at Anfield this Wednesday.

The Polish referee, widely considered one of the top officials in world football after officiating the 2022 World Cup Final and the 2023 Champions League Final, will be the man in the middle as Galatasaray look to defend their 1-0 aggregate lead.

The Full Officiating Team

Marciniak will lead an experienced crew to manage the high-pressure atmosphere on Merseyside:

Assistant Referees: Tomasz Listkiewicz and Adam Kupsik (Poland)

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Marco Di Bello (Italy)

A Strict Hand for a High-Stakes Clash

The appointment of Marciniak suggests UEFA is prepared for a physical and intense encounter. Known for his “let-it-play” style but also his lack of hesitation in making major calls, Marciniak’s presence will be crucial given the disciplinary tightrope currently being walked by Liverpool’s key players.

Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, and Curtis Jones are all just one yellow card away from a suspension. With Marciniak’s history of maintaining firm control over high-stakes European nights, the Reds’ stars will need to be particularly cautious with their challenges.

For Galatasaray, the veteran Pole’s experience in hostile environments will be seen as a positive as they attempt to navigate the “Anfield Roar” and secure a spot in the quarter-finals.