Schmeichel comments on Leicester City star Caglar Soyuncu’s new moustache

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu gave his followers an update on how he is coping during the coronavirus pandemic on his official Instagram channel.

The Turkey international shared a photograph of himself wearing boxing gear with a punching bag.

And going by the photograph it is clear that Soyuncu has managed to stay in tip-top shape – just look at those guns.

Soyuncu wrote: “Stay home but stay strong” in his caption.

Fellow Foxes teammate Kasper Schmeichel was, however, more interested in his mustache.

He made it clear that he loved the tache – I did sense a bit of sarcasm but it is difficult to detect on social media although the laughing emoji may have been a giveaway.

Soyuncu responded by saying, “No better than yours Kasper”.

And here is Kaserps’ tache. Not bad!

Soyuncu is in England and was unable to spend this time with his family in Turkey as flights from the UK are currently suspended.

The Premier League has been postponed due to coronavirus disruptions, a return date has yet to be set.