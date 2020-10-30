Sivasspor 1-2 Maccabi Tel-Aviv: Sivas suffer second Europa League defeat

Sivasspor suffered a 2-1 defeat at the Yeni 4 Eylul stadium against Maccabi Tel-Aviv in the Europa League Group I clash on Thursday.

The home side actually got off to a good start and opened the scoring early in the second half when Kayode found the back of the net on 55 minutes.

However, things took a turn for the worse when Camara got himself sent off on 67 minutes.

Then things got even worse when Maccabi equalised from the penalty spot just two minutes later.

And then Maccabi nailed the final nail in the coffin when Peretz put the visitors ahead on 74 minutes.

Sivasspor have now lost their first two games in Group I.

The sole Super Lig representatives in the Europa League will take on Qarabag next on Thursday 5 November in their third group stage game.

Sivasspor will take on newly-promoted Hatayspor next in the Super Lig.

READ: Basaksehir 0-2 PSG: Istanbul minnows suffer second Champions League defeat

Sivasspor 1-2 Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Stadium: Yeni 4 Eylül

Referee: Irfan Peljto, Amer Macic, Davor Beljo (Bosnia)

Demir Grup Sivasspor: Samassa, Robin Yalçın, Caner Osmanpaşa, Camara, Uğur Çiftçi, Hakan Arslan, Claudemir (min. 81 Kone), Yatabare, Fajr, Gradel (min. 78 Ninga), Kayode (min. 75 Cofie)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv: Tenenbaum, Davidzade, Hernandez, Yeini, Tibi, Kandil (min. 65 Golasa), Rikan (min. 88 Karzev), Glazer, Peretz (min. 90 Saborit), Biton (min. 88 Cohen), Shechter (min. 65 Pesic)

Goals: min. 55 Kayode (Demir Grup Sivasspor), min. 69 Biton (Penalty), min. 74 Peretz (Maccabi Tel-Aviv)

Red Card: min. 67 Camara (Demir Grup Sivasspor)

Yellow Cards: min. 19 Yeini, min. 70 Peretz (Maccabi Tel-Aviv), min. 24 Robin Yalçın, min. 74 Claudemir, Dk. 75 Samassa, min. 76 Uğur Çiftçi, min. 86 Ninga (Demir Grup Sivasspor)