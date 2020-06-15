Sivasspor vs Denizlispor: Preview and Probable Lineups

Sivasspor take on Denizlispor at the 4 Eylul stadium knowing that a victory will take them above Galatasaray into third place in the Super Lig.

The central Anatolian based side could also close the gap with league leaders Trabzonspor to just four points.

This will be their first game back following the coronavirus disruptions.

Sivasspor are missing Hakan Arslan and Fernando due to injury. Goiano meanwhile, is suspended.

The home side do have in-form striker Mustapha Yatabare available.

Sivasspor were league leaders for much of the season but started to run out of steam before the league was suspended in March.

The break may have come to the rescue for Sivasspor giving the squad a much needed break and time to reframe themselves.

Sivasspor are undefeated in their last 15 home games and have only lost one of their last 11 games against the visitors.

Denizlispor are 11th in the league but not technically out of relegation trouble just yet.

They do not however, travel well and have not won any of their last five away games.

Prediction: Sivasspor Win

Sivasspor vs Denizlispor Probable Lineups

Demir Grup Sivasspor: Samassa, Ziya, Appindangoye, Caner, Uğur, Yasin, Claudemir, Fatih, Emre, Mert Hakan, Yatabare

Injuries: Hakan Arslan, Fernando

Suspended: Goiano

Yukatel Denizlispor: Tolgahan, Zeki, Mustafa, Oğuz, Bergdich, Onazi, Murawski, Aissati, Sacko, Estupinan, Rodallega

Injuries: Recep Niyaz, Sackey

Suspended: Yok

.