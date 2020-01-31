‘Sloppy’ Man City were nervous against Man United according to Ilkay Gundogan

Manchester City ace Ilkay Gundogan belives his side were too nervous during their defeat to Manchester United in the Caraba Cup on Wednesday evening.

The Citizens suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of their rivals but still booked their place in the final due to their 3-1 first-leg win.

Man City were uncharacteristically lacking a cutting edge in front of goal and lost after conceding to Man United’s first shot on target.

Gundogan stated that Man City became nervous after going a goal down and need to lean how to react better in the future.

“Especially after conceding the goal, it was too sloppy from us. We started really well, created really good chances early and if we score I think it’s over and it’s done but sometimes we have the issue to concede,” Gundogan was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

“It’s totally normal in football – even a great team like us with great players can concede goals and be one goal down – but it’s about reacting and not getting too nervous, sticking with your plan.

“In some periods in the past we struggled a little bit and we should learn from it because we have big games coming – of course with the Champions League.”

Man City will take on Aston Villa in the League Cup final after the Villains managed to see off Leicester City over two legs.

Gundogan played the full 90 minutes for Man City against Man United on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old has racked up 34 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side this season and has three-years remaining on his contract with the Citizens.