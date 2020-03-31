‘Slows down the game’ – Arshavin makes strong statement on Arsenal star Mesut Ozil

Former Arsenal star Andrey Arshavin slammed Mesut Ozil for slowing down the game and not shooting enough.

Arshavin went onto predict that the playmaker of Turkish origin does not have a future at the North London based outfit.

“As a player of course I respect him. Mesut is a world class player,” said Arshavin, speaking exclusively to 888Sport.

“But he slows down the game. I would prefer to use another player.

“Mikel, as we can see, is the opposite and plays him a lot. He has improved his game at Arsenal but still in the future I do not see him there.

“He also does not shoot enough. He always looks to pass and that makes it simple for the defence.”

Ozil struggled for playing time early in the season under the stewardship of Unai Emery.

The 31-year-old was however, moved up the pecking order and returned to being a first team star after Mikel Arteta replace Emery in December.

The playmaker is currently in self-isolation like all UK based footballers after the FA suspended all leagues following the coronavirus outbreak.

Ozil did have some good news yesterday. He took to social media on Monday to announce the birth of his and his wife’s first child, Eda.

Ozil has just over a year remaining on his current Arsenal deal. It remains to be seen what decision the English FA will take over player contracts following the coronavirus disruptions.