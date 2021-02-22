Soyuncu reacts to Leicester City victory over Aston Villa

Leicester City beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

The victory saw the Foxes temporarily move into second place in the league before Manchester United overtook them on goal difference following their win over Newcastle United.

Caglar Soyuncu started for Leicester in defence making two tackles, two interceptions and the highest number of clearances, 6. (Whoscored)

The 25-year-old defender responded to the win on his official Instagram account with a photograph from the game along with a caption that read ‘+3’ with a blue heart emoji.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLkDmbohrmS/

Soyuncu also posted a story for the goal scorers James Madison and Harvey Barnes.

Soyuncu has started the last four league games since returning to full match fitness after a lengthy injury ruled him out for action for two months between October and December.

Fellow Turkey international Cengiz Under did not feature against Villa. The winger did make a brief appearance against Slavia Prague in the Europa League mid-week but has struggled for regular playing time.

The Foxes take on Slavia Prague next in the Round of 32 second-leg after being held to a goalless draw in the first game.