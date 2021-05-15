Soyuncu starts for Leicester City in FA Cup final against Chelsea – Confirmed Lineups

By
Emre Sarigul
-
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Caglar Soyuncu of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Leicester City at Bramall Lane on August 24, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Leicester City take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in the Super Lig on Saturday.

Caglar Soyuncu starts for the Foxes and becomes the first Turkey international to star in an FA Cup final in the process.

Additionally, Leicester have the opportunity to win the FA Cup for the first time.

The team have the opportunity to make history today against the Blues. Leicester have reached four finals – in 1949, 1961, 1963, 1969 – but have never managed to win the trophy.

Soyuncu will start at centre-back alongside Johnny Evans.

In total Soyuncu has made 29 appearances in all competitions for Leicester this season.

Evans is the only change to the Foxes side, returning from injury after two games away, replacing Marc Albrighton.

Soyuncu would not be the first player of Turkish origin to win the FA Cup as Mesut Ozil lifted the trophy three times with Arsenal – however, he represented Germany at international level.

The Chelsea starting lineup is as follows: