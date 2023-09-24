Tete Wins UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week For Strike Against Copenhagen

Galatasaray’s star winger Tete has won the Champions League Goal of the Week award for his stunning strike against Copenhagen in the first match of the Group A campaign.

Galatasaray fell behind 2-0 in the match, but Tete’s goal helped them to a 2-2 draw. The Brazilian picked up the ball on the left wing, beat two Copenhagen defenders, and curled a right-footed shot into the top corner.

Tete’s goal was one of four nominated for the Goal of the Week award, but it was the only one that received more than 50% of the vote.

The other goals nominated were scored by Lens’ Angelo Fulgini, Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, and Barcelona’s Joao Felix.

This is the first time that Tete has won the Champions League Goal of the Week award. He is the second Galatasaray player to win the award, after Felipe Melo in 2014.

Tete’s goal is a testament to his quality and skill. He is one of the most exciting players in the Turkish Süper Lig, and he is now showing his potential on the Champions League stage.