The Uruguay Connection: Galatasaray Intensify Pursuit of Manchester United’s Manuel Ugarte

Galatasaray has officially accelerated its efforts to bolster its midfield this winter, identifying Manchester United’s Manuel Ugarte as the primary target to satisfy manager Okan Buruk’s demand for defensive grit and offensive transition speed.

The Turkish giants are reportedly looking to capitalize on Ugarte’s difficult start to life at Old Trafford. Following a high-profile €50 million move from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, the 24-year-old Uruguayan international has struggled to find a consistent role under Ruben Amorim, appearing in only 12 competitive fixtures without a goal contribution.

The Financial Chess Match

Fotomac report that Galatasaray is piecing together a strategic offer for the tenacious midfielder. While Manchester United is keen to recoup a significant portion of their investment—targeting a fee north of €30 million—the “Lions” are exploring a loan deal with a permanent purchase clause.

Galatasaray’s current proposal is believed to be a package worth approximately €25 million, featuring an initial loan period followed by an option to buy. However, with interest also mounting from European heavyweights Lyon and Napoli, the Istanbul hierarchy knows they must act swiftly to avoid a bidding war.

Muslera and Torreira Join the Recruitment Drive

In a move that could prove decisive, Galatasaray is leveraging its “Uruguayan backbone” to seal the deal. Club legend Fernando Muslera and midfield linchpin Lucas Torreira have reportedly contacted their national teammate to sell the vision of life in Istanbul.

The influence of Muslera and Torreira is seen as a major advantage for Galatasaray. By highlighting the passionate atmosphere at the RAMS Park and the opportunity for guaranteed minutes in a title-chasing side, the duo hopes to convince Ugarte that the Süper Lig is the perfect environment to revive his career.

Tactical Reinforcement

Okan Buruk’s interest in Ugarte stems from a need for a “shield” in front of the defense who can also spark counter-attacks. Despite his struggles in the Premier League, Ugarte remains one of Europe’s most elite ball-winners, a trait Galatasaray believes will perfectly complement Torreira in a formidable “double pivot.”

As the winter window approaches, the focus remains on whether Manchester United will accept a loss on their summer signing or if Galatasaray’s diplomatic pressure via Muslera and Torreira will be enough to bring the Uruguayan star to the Bosphorus.