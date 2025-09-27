Three-Game Road Gauntlet Awaits Liverpool, Fan Concerns Surface Before Istanbul Trip

Liverpool is embarking on its most challenging week of the young season, facing three demanding away fixtures, with an intimidating Champions League trip to Istanbul sandwiched between two tough Premier League encounters in London.

The Reds begin their road stretch this Saturday against Crystal Palace, followed by a Saturday evening clash a week later at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

However, the most daunting fixture is Tuesday’s Champions League match against Turkish giants Galatasaray—a competitive away day the club hasn’t taken since 2006.

Istanbul: The Ultimate Test

While travel to London is routine, the journey to Istanbul presents a unique level of difficulty. Galatasaray’s RAMS Park is notorious for its fervent and passionate atmosphere, which can rattle even the best European sides. Manager Arne Slot may have preferred any other opponent for this specific matchday, as the sequence of three consecutive, high-pressure away matches is far from ideal for maintaining rhythm.

The trip to Turkey is widely regarded as the most difficult of the trio, demanding Liverpool’s absolute best performance to secure a result and maintain their momentum in Europe.

Fan Group Raises “Serious Concerns” with UEFA

Away from the on-pitch pressure, the Liverpool fan group Spirit of Shankly (SOS) has voiced strong concerns to UEFA regarding the treatment and logistical arrangements for supporters traveling to Istanbul.

In a statement released on Friday, SOS detailed their frustrations after repeated meetings with Liverpool FC, noting the club’s efforts on their behalf were “ignored” by organizers.

The group highlighted several issues they describe as deeply disappointing:

Fans being forced onto buses without toilets.

Supporters being told to surrender everyday electronic items like power banks, iPods, and headphones, despite the use of digital-only tickets.

A lack of clear guidance on medical exemptions for vital equipment, such as inhalers and diabetic supplies.

SOS stressed that these restrictions are not unique, citing similar treatment faced by Manchester United and Tottenham supporters in Istanbul and warning of potentially worse conditions for fans traveling to Marseille.

The fan group concluded by invoking the recommendations made in UEFA’s independent review following the 2022 Champions League final, asserting that “lessons have not been learned.” They vowed to “press for answers and accountability from UEFA” after the fixture.

A Look Back at the Last Galatasaray Meeting

Liverpool’s last competitive encounter with Galatasaray came 19 years ago in the 2006 Champions League group stage. Rafael Benítez’s side lost the away fixture 3-2 despite two goals from Robbie Fowler, stumbling during the group phase—though they still managed to reach the final that season.

While much has changed in two decades, the challenging environment of a visit to Galatasaray remains a consistent point of anxiety for both the team and its supporters.