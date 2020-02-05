Thugs Threatened To Kill Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil Outside His House And Defile His Mother

Two men have been accused of threatening to kill Mesut Ozil and defile his mother outside the Arsenal star’s home, a court has heard.

Ozil’s security guards gave evidence at court revealing what happened outside his house in north London earlier in the season.

Salaman Ekinci and Ferhat Ercun, both 27, deny behaving in a threatening or abusive manner outside the home of Ozil.

The security guards were hired by Ozil following the unrelated attack weeks earlier which resulted in a knife-wielding moped gang tried to rob the Arsenal man and his teammate Sead Kolasinac.

The BBC report that one of the security guards Kemil Sezer told the court that the defendants swore in Turkish, insulting them and Ozil’s mother.

Mr Sezer was quoted as saying that the men were, “going to come back in five minutes and if security don’t go from here, we’re going to kill Mesut Ozil and kill you”.

He went onto say that he “got angry because Mesut Ozil, about two to three weeks prior, was attacked and we feared that the same thing would happen”.

The defendants were detained when they returned to Ozil’s address a third time and police were called.

Both men deny one count of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The trial continues.