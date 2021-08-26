Thursday Transfers Roundup – Latest Turkish Football Rumours

With the transfer window rapidly approaching the deadline day, teams are frantically looking to reinforce the squads for the new season.

In the Turkish Super Lig, the bookmakers – including BetMinded – have Galatasaray as the favourites this season but Besiktas and Fenerbahce could get a leg up with smart transfers.

Below, we look at three major stories – a look at the transfer race for Ozan Kabak, and the race between Besiktas and Fenerbahce for Sead Kolasinac as well as Mohamed Elneny, both at Arsenal.

Newcastle United still in the race to sign Ozan Kabak

Newcastle United harbour a genuine interest in landing Turkish defender Ozan Kabak from Schalke 04, with Serie A side Torino also in the frame.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool amid a severe injury crisis at Anfield but failed to earn a permanent contract.

In the absence of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, Kabak made nine appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s team but struggled to impress the German manager.

Despite returning to his parent club this summer, the Turkey international should soon move on as Schalke look to trim their wage bill after suffering relegation from the Bundesliga last term.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is in the market for a new defender as Federico Fernandez and Fabian Schar both had an underwhelming start to the new Premier League season.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Bruce sees Kabak as an upgrade on his current centre-back options and is ready to launch a bid for the Galatasaray academy graduate in the final days of the transfer window.

Fenerbahce set to sign Arsenal outcast Sead Kolasinac

Fanatik reports that Fenerbahce are on the cusp of snapping up out-of-sorts Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac.

Desperate to offload several fringe players to cut the expenditures, the Gunners are looking to get rid of the Bosnian, who spent last season on loan at Schalke.

According to reports, Arsenal will sever ties with Kolasinac, allowing the left-sided defender to move to Turkey on a free transfer in the final stretch of the transfer window.

Fenerbahce, who have already found an agreement with the player’s representatives over a €1.8m-a-year salary, will fork out an additional €700,000 bonus fee to capture his services.

Given his versatility and extensive experience in Europe’s top-five leagues, Kolasinac should be an immediate improvement on Vitor Pereira’s current options at the back.

Mohamed Elneny to return to Turkish football

Arsenal misfit Mohamed Elneny could return to the Turkish Super Lig in the coming days after failing to extend his deal at the Emirates.

The 29-year-old midfielder has entered the final year of his contract in north London, with the Gunners reportedly reluctant to offer him fresh terms.

Elneny has failed to feature for Mikel Arteta’s side this season, skipping both Arsenal’s Premier League defeats to Brentford and Chelsea as he seeks a way out of the club.

The Egyptian, who enjoyed a decent season-long loan at Besiktas in 2019/20, has never managed to hit the ground running in the English capital ever since arriving from Basel in 2016.

He could now return to Turkish football as Besiktas and Fenerbahce look set to go head-to-head to acquire his signature.

Given his contractual situation at Arsenal, Elneny should be available on a cut-price deal.