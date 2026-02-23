Title Race Ignites: Konyaspor Stuns Galatasaray to End Unbeaten Run

The Trendyol Süper Lig title race has been blown wide open after league leaders Galatasaray suffered a shock 2-0 defeat away to Konyaspor on Saturday. The loss marks the end of a 10-match unbeaten streak for the defending champions and hands a significant advantage to their arch-rivals, Fenerbahçe.

Coming off the high of a massive 5-2 Champions League victory over Juventus earlier in the week, Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk opted for heavy rotation. Buruk made six changes to his starting XI, most notably leaving out Nigerian talisman Victor Osimhen, who was sidelined with reported knee pain following the European clash.

The Match Breakdown

The first half at the MEDAŞ Konya Metropolitan Stadium was a cagey affair. With Osimhen absent and the squad rotated, Galatasaray struggled to find their usual rhythm. Play remained largely stagnant in the midfield, and neither side managed to carve out a clear-cut opening before the halftime whistle.

While the “Lions” dominated possession in the second half, they lacked a clinical edge in the final third. Konyaspor, clinical on the counter, made them pay late in the game. Adil Demirbağ broke the deadlock in the 75th minute, and just six minutes later, Blaz Kramer doubled the advantage to secure a famous home win.

Standings and Title Implications

The defeat leaves Galatasaray on 55 points after 23 matches. Though they remain in first place, the gap has narrowed significantly.

Galatasaray: 55 points (23 games played)

Fenerbahçe: 52 points (22 games played)

Fenerbahçe, led by Domenico Tedesco, now has a golden opportunity to pull level at the top. Despite a bruising 3-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest in the Europa League mid-week, the “Yellow Canaries” remain unbeaten in domestic league play. They face Kasımpaşa today, Monday, Feb. 23; a victory would erase Galatasaray’s three-point lead entirely.

The Quest for the Fourth Star vs. The 12-Year Wait

The stakes could not be higher for the remainder of the 2025/26 campaign. Galatasaray is chasing a fourth consecutive league title, while Fenerbahçe is desperate to end a championship drought that has lasted over a decade.

With Konyaspor’s victory moving them up to 23 points and away from the relegation scrap, the focus shifts entirely to Istanbul’s “Intercontinental Derby” rivals. For the first time in months, the momentum in the Turkish title race has shifted, leaving Okan Buruk’s side with no further room for error.