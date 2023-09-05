Tottenham Midfielder Completes Move to Galatasaray, €15m Buy Option Included, Financial Details Revealed

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has completed his move to Galatasaray the Turkish giants have revealed.

Ndombele joins Davinson Sanchez as the second Tottenham player to join the club today.

As reported by Turkish-Football yesterday, the Lions actually registered both players with the Turkish Football Federation yesterday.

Today’s announcements were just a formality, the transfer had already been completed.

The Yellow-Reds rushed through the paperwork on both transfers because they want to include the new signings in the UEFA squad submission for the Champions League.

Ndombele will join Galatasaray on a one-year loan deal, there will be no loan fee.

The Lions will have the option to buy at the end of the season for €15m.

Should the Yellow-Reds exercise their option the €15m will be paid in equal instalments over five seasons.

Ndombele will be paid €3.136m for the 2023-24 season.

The France international midfielder arrived in Istanbul, Turkiye last night and will undergo his medical before being officially unveiled in a signing ceremony.

Ndombele and Sanchez will be announced together at some stage over the next 24 hours.

Both players were club-record signings for Spurs when they joined the Premier League side but neither started a Premier League game this seasons under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Ndombele is set for his third loan stint away from the North London based club having previously joined Lyon and Serie A champions Napoli last season on temporary moves.