Tottenham Midfielder Undergoes Medical, Already Registered & Set to Complete Galatasaray Move

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is set to complete his move to Galatasaray after striking a deal with the club, sources told Turkish-Football.

Ndombele will become the second Tottenham player to join the Lions after Davinson Sanchez.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Just as Galatasaray have done with Sanchez, Ndombele has been registered with the Turkish Football Federation.

The Lions want to receive his license so they can register him in the Champions League squad that needs to be submitted to UEFA.

The Yellow-Reds are taking no chances with filing the paperwork and have everything ready for the transfer to go through smoothly.

The deal will be announced at some stage over the next 24-48 hours.

Ndombele has already undergone a medical and is expected to arrive in Istanbul, Turkiye to put pen to paper on his new deal.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Napoli and is out of manager Ante Postecoglou’s plans this term.

Tottenham have wanted to part ways with the midfielder but failed to do so before most the major leagues transfer windows shut.

Galatasaray meanwhile, wanted to wait until they booked a place in the Champions League group stage before making their final transfers.

The Lions have the added bonus of having their domestic transfer window run until September 15.