Tottenham prepared to let winger leave for free, Fenerbahce in talks

Tottenham are prepared to let out of favor winger Lucas Moura leave for free according to Sabah.

Tottenham reportedly are happy to get Moura off their books and would not charge a transfer fee if Fenerbahce reach an agreement with Moura.

Spurs want to get the Brazilian off their books and Fenerbahce could offer a lifeline.

Moura has yet to start a single game for the Premier League side this season and will be a free agent if he stays until the end of the term.

Spurs would have to pay Moura until the end of the campaign if he does stay on.

The Turkish transfer season is still open after being extended to 5 March following the devastating earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria.

As a result Fenerbahce can sign Moura who has under six-months left on his contract with immediate effect.

Fenerbahce have offered Moura a three-year deal worth €2.5m per-season.

The report claims that talks are at the final stage and with no competition from other clubs it looks like a move could go ahead.

Fenerbahce have made signing a forward a priority as they gear up for the final stage of the title race and the Europa League Last 16.