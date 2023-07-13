Tottenham Prepared to Pay €25m For Galatasaray Defender Sacha Boey

Tottenham are now prepared to pay €25m for Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey according to Aksam.

Per the source, Spurs want both Boey and centre-back Victor Nelsson from the Lions.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

The report claims that Galatasaray director Erdem Timur held talks with Tottenham over both players during his recent visit to London.

Galatasaray want €25m for both players.

Spurs are reportedly now ready to give in to the Lions demands for Boey but the report does not comment on the Nelsson situation.

Boey, a 22-year-old right-back, has been a key player for Galatasaray in recent seasons. He helped the club win the Turkish Super Lig title last season.

The Istanbul giants signed Boey for just €1.15m from Rennes in 2021. The France U21 international has been a key player for Galatasaray.

Nelsson meanwhile, has a €25m release clause.

Both players have made it clear they want to play in the Premier League. Nelsson is under contract until 2026 while Boey is under contract until 2025.

The Yellow-Reds are prepared to hold out for their valuation as they do have time on their side.