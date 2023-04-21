Tottenham rekindle interest in Nicolo Zaniolo but face competition from Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Galatasaray midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo this summer but face competition from Newcastle United sources have told Turkish-Football.

The 23-year-old Italian international has been in impressive form for Galatasaray since joining in February and already has three goals in 154 minutes of Super Lig football.

Zaniolo is a versatile midfielder who can play as an attacking midfielder, a central midfielder, or a winger. He is known for his dribbling skills, his passing ability, and his eye for goal.

Tottenham and Newcastle are looking to strengthen their attacking options this summer, and Zaniolo has been a long term target.

Galatasaray have received enquiries via intermediaries for Zaniolo exploring the potential of talks with Tottenham and Newcastle.

Talks and not official and are at a preliminary stage.

The Lions signed Zaniolo for a bargain after his move to Bournemouth collapsed at the last minute.

Galatasaray remained one of the few sides able to sign Zaniolo as the Super Lig transfer window was extended after the earthquake that devastated the country in February.

“Actually, it wasn’t just Bournemouth and Galatasaray, but I was kicked out for not accepting the English club’s offer and the fans took it out on me,” he said as quoted by Football Italia.

Galatasaray director Erdem Timur told Sky Italia’s Gianluca di Marzio, “Last year we invested €90m, but the team finished 13th. The only difference is that we did not have Zaniolo.

“Zaniolo had been sold to Bournemouth for €29m+3m six days before Roma accepted our proposal of €15m, to be paid over five years.”

Galatasaray are keen on keeping Zaniolo on with the prospect of Champions League football next summer but would be willing to sell the Italy international for around €40 million.