Tottenham Scouts Monitor Fenerbahce Defender, Potential Summer Move on the Horizon

Tottenham Hotspur has joined the growing list of Premier League clubs monitoring Fenerbahce’s young defender, Yusuf Akçiçek, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Scouts from the North London club have been actively observing the 19-year-old center-back, fueling speculation of a potential summer transfer.

Akçiçek’s impressive performances in the Turkish Super Lig have caught the attention of several European clubs, and Tottenham is now among those expressing keen interest.

The club is reportedly looking to bolster its defensive options, and Akçiçek’s potential and youth make him an attractive target.

Sources indicate that Tottenham scouts have been present at recent Fenerbahce matches, closely evaluating Akçiçek’s capabilities.

His composure, defensive awareness, and potential for development have reportedly impressed the Spurs’ recruitment team.

While no formal bid has been made, Tottenham’s scouting activity suggests a serious interest in Akçiçek.

Fenerbahce, however, is expected to demand a substantial fee for the highly-rated defender, with reports indicating a valuation of around €40 million.

The summer transfer window is anticipated to witness a competitive race for Akçiçek’s signature, with Tottenham now firmly in the mix.

Fenerbahce meanwhile, want to capitalise on their rising star and are expected to ask a high asking price.

The defender is under contract until 2028 and has made 16 appearances in all competitions this season.