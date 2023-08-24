Tottenham Want €20m For Midfielder, Galatasaray Interested in Transfer

Galatasaray are still interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele according to the Sabah newspaper.

Per the source, Spurs want €20m for the midfielder; a price tag which has seen talks with Rennes and Fenerbahce stall.

Ndombele joined Spurs from Lyon in 2019 for £63 million, but he has struggled to live up to expectations.

He spent last season on loan at Napoli, but he failed to make a regular impact.

Spurs are willing to sell Ndombele this summer, but they are demanding a high price.

Rennes are interested in the midfielder, but they are not willing to meet Spurs’ asking price.

Galatasaray are also interested in signing Ndombele, but they face the same problem as Rennes.

The Turkish club are willing to pay a good price for the midfielder, but they are not willing to meet Spurs’ demands.

He may be willing to consider a move if Galatasaray can lower their asking price or if he does not receive any other offers.

The transfer window closes on September 1, so Ndombele will need to make a decision soon about his future.

Galatasaray meanwhile, have the luxury of having the transfer window shut on 15 September.

Additionally, the Lions are currently in the Champions League play-offs and beat Molde 3-2 away in the first leg.

The Yellow-Reds are looking to strengthen the squad further if they make it to the Champions League group stage.

Galatasaray will also have a higher budget to work with if they qualify for the elite European club competition.