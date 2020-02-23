‘Truly gargantuan’, ‘Emirates masterclass’ – Some Arsenal fans react to Mesut Ozil display against Everton on social media

Arsenal beat Everton 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners have now won every game following the inaugural Premier League winter break and are undefeated in 2020.

Mesut Ozil started for the north London outfit after missing the trip to Greece to face Olympiacos in the Europa League on Thursday as he wanted to be by the side of his pregnant wife.

The playmaker of Turkish origin returned to the side after putting on an impressive performance against Newcastle United last week – scoring his first goal in the 4-0 victory.

We took a look at how some Arsenal fans reacted to Ozil on social media following the win over Everton tonight.

Ozil was widely praised again by Arsenal fans for his display on the night.

I must confess, Ozil played really well today. Is Ceballos' introduction the reason behind it? I don't care. A fit and firing Ozil will do us a lot of good. More of this please! — Simi (@RetiredGoodBoy) February 23, 2020

Mesut Ozil will retire and these stats gurus will still tweet another player's output by using Ozil '0 assists' as benchmark. He's truly gargantuan. Bruno will have to do well to even have half the career Ozil has had. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) February 23, 2020

Mesut Özil having another Emirates masterclass but they won't tell you because of the agenda. #M1Ö — Mesut Özil (@WeAreOzil) February 23, 2020

Leno Aubameyang nketiah Ozil Xhaka Ceballos and Mustafi were outstanding.

Its March already and a team called Arsenal is the only unbeaten team across Europe top 5 league.

Arteta is noones mate #ARSEVE pic.twitter.com/oXccPEFvM6 — zayn_bellz (@RonaldosCrush) February 23, 2020

Very good win that. Auba and Leno are world class. Nketiah was good and the Ozil-Ceballos thing worked well again. Pepe and Saka had good end product. Mustafi impressive again and Luiz doing his thing.

Bellerin however has no business starting over AMN.

Xhaka…I'm not seeing it — The Don of North London (@GoeliKing) February 23, 2020

Xhaka deserves the plaudits, and rightly so but Mesut Ozil was so good today too. Hope he gets some applause too. @MesutOzil1088 you were amazing. #ozil #YaGunnersYa #COYG — Rushil (@rushilafc) February 23, 2020

Mesut Ozil despite not scoring or assisting today was one of the best on the pitch. Popped up in all the right zones and his touches and pass selection was perfection. Incredible display, he's looking in much better physical shape since Dubai which is a great sign. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) February 23, 2020

Özil so so good once again but will go unnoticed because he doesn’t have a G/A — 🔴 (@ozil10_afc) February 23, 2020

Ozil is playing unbelievable and nobody is saying anything — Elliot 👑 (@LacaSweat) February 23, 2020

Was Unai Emery to blame for Ozil’s poor form while he was in charge of the club?

I shouldn't curse on people but @UnaiEmery_!!!!😤😤😤😤, you're a terrible Coach. Mustafi, Xhaka and Ozil under you were horrendous and a good number of fans booed, insulted and threathened these guys but look at life after you left the Club.

You're an awful coach. #COYG #ARSEVE — Ozurumba Anthony (@tonerobaba6) February 23, 2020

And it Mikel Arteta the reason Ozil has really upped his game recently?

Mikel Arteta has turned mustafi into a prime maldini, mezut ozil into a prime ozil and Xhaka into a prime Viera, he’s got to be the coach of the year for me #ARSEVE — Moyosoreoluwa (@moryour) February 23, 2020

This fan questioned Ozil’s fitness towards the end of the match. Perhaps an aspect of his game he could improve?