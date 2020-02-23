‘Truly gargantuan’, ‘Emirates masterclass’ – Some Arsenal fans react to Mesut Ozil display against Everton on social media

Emre Sarigul
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal beat Everton 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners have now won every game following the inaugural Premier League winter break and are undefeated in 2020.

Mesut Ozil started for the north London outfit after missing the trip to Greece to face Olympiacos in the Europa League on Thursday as he wanted to be by the side of his pregnant wife.

The playmaker of Turkish origin returned to the side after putting on an impressive performance against Newcastle United last week – scoring his first goal in the 4-0 victory.

We took a look at how some Arsenal fans reacted to Ozil on social media following the win over Everton tonight.

Ozil was widely praised again by Arsenal fans for his display on the night.

Was Unai Emery to blame for Ozil’s poor form while he was in charge of the club?

And it Mikel Arteta the reason Ozil has really upped his game recently?

This fan questioned Ozil’s fitness towards the end of the match. Perhaps an aspect of his game he could improve?