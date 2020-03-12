Turkey ban fans from all football games due to Coronavirus fears until end of April

Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin has revealed that all fans will be banned from football games and sporting events in Turkey with immediate effect to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The suspension will remain in place until the end of April.

“After consulting with experts we have decided that all sporting events will be played behind closed doors until the end of April,” Kalin said.

Fans will be able to return to sporting events afterward depending on the situation.

The Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Besiktas was expected to go ahead with fans following a report released by the Turkey Football Federation today.

However, in a dramatic turnaround not only will the derby be played behind closed doors but ever game until Week 32.

Fans are expected to return to football games from Matchdays 32 onwards. Supporters who brought tickets will be refunded through the Biletix system.

Over 50,000 tickets had been sold for the derby clash. Galatasaray stand to miss out on 5 million TL as a result of no fans being able to attend the game at the Turk Telekom Arena.