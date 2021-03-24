Turkey vs Netherlands: Confirmed Lineups – Ozan Kabak & Caglar Soyuncu start in opening FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier

Turkey take on the Netherlands in their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification game at the Ataturk Olympic stadium in Istanbul.

Head coach Senol Gunes has named Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak and Leicester City star Caglar Soyuncu as his centre-back pairing.

Merih Demiral could have been in contention to start ahead of either Kabak or Soyuncu but the Juventus defender picked up an injury ahead of the game.

Lille right-back Mehmet Zeki Celik gets the nod with Umut Meras on the left flank.

The central midfield pair will be comprised of Fenerbahce box-to-box midfielder Ozan Tufan and West Brom loanee Okay Yokuslu.

The midfield duo will sit in front of the back four while Lille ace Yusuf Yazici, AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu and Fortuna Dusseldorf forward lead the attacking trio with Burak Yilmaz starting upfront.

Turkey have already booked a place in Euro 2020 qualifying from a group including France – who they took four points from.

Due to the global pandemic the European championships were postponed for a year and that is why the World Cup qualifiers are taking place ahead of the Euro’s.

