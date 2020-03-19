Turkish football league plan to complete season on June 27 following coronavirus disruption

The Turkish football leagues are set to complete all games this season by June 27 with fans following the coronavirus disruptions.

Turkish Football Federation president Nihat Ozdemir confirmed the latest development in a press conference.

Ozdemir said: “We are planning for the leagues to be concluded by 27 June with fans returning.”

For the league to finish by June 27 it would mean that games would have start being played again towards the end of April.

The Turkish authorities took the decision to suspend the league today as a precaution to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

Turkey was one of the last countries in the world to postpone their domestic leagues.

The Super Lig was one the only major league in Europe that went ahead last week.

John Obi Mikel ended up agreeing to mutually terminate his contract following the last round of games after feeling uncomfortable with playing in the current climate.

In addition to football all basketball, volleyball and handball leagues have been called off.

Currently, there have been no footballers or coaching staff diagnosed with coronavirus in Turkey.

Turkey currently have 191 cases of coronavirus, two people have lost their lives.