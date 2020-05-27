Turkish football league to hold meeting over 12 June Super Lig restart

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) and delegations from Super Lig clubs will meet on 28 May to make a decision on whether to resume the Super Lig on 13 June.

The Super Lig has been suspended since 19 March following the coronavirus pandemic striking Turkey.

The Turkish basketball and volleyball leagues have already been canceled this season but the plan is for football to continue.

TFF president Nihat Ozdemir will chair the meeting at the federation headquarters in Riva, Istanbul.

A preliminary decision for the Super Lig to return was agreed on 20 May but a final decision will be made tomorrow.

Additionally, the federation and club chiefs will discuss what to do regarding relegations, who the league will be awarded to and all other decisions in the event that the health situation worsens making the league impossible to complete.

Turkey also plans to host the Champions League final in August and is fully committed to going ahead with the event.