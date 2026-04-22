Turkish Giants Linked with Man United’s Altay Bayındır Following Shock Coach Statement

The future of Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayındır has become a hot topic in Turkey following revealing comments from his former mentor, suggesting a potential return to the Süper Lig.

Speaking to Lig Radyo [via Sporx], manager Mustafa Kaplan—who gave Bayındır his professional debut at a young age with Ankaragücü—shed light on the 28-year-old’s current situation and the interest brewing back home.

The Race for Bayındır: Fenerbahçe vs. Beşiktaş

According to Kaplan, both Beşiktaş and Bayındır’s former club Fenerbahçe are keeping a close watch on the Turkish international.

“Beşiktaş already wants him,” Kaplan stated, “but Fenerbahçe is also considering bringing him back. We might even see Altay taking over the gloves next season in place of someone like Ederson [at another level].”

United Journey and Contract Status

Bayındır, who made 6 appearances for Manchester United this season before the arrival of Senne Lammens, is entering a critical phase of his career in England. With his current market value estimated at €7 million, the goalkeeper’s contract is set to expire next year. However, Manchester United reportedly holds a one-year extension option.

A Defended Legacy

Kaplan also reflected on the early challenges Bayındır faced, recalling a match against Galatasaray where a young Altay conceded six goals. “People told me not to play him again,” Kaplan said. “I stood behind him. Today, he is at Manchester United.”

The prospect of a return to Istanbul would mark a major shift in the Süper Lig’s goalkeeping landscape. While Fenerbahçe fans would likely welcome back their former captain, Beşiktaş’s reported interest adds a layer of intrigue to the upcoming summer transfer window.

Whether the “Turkish Giant” chooses to fight for his spot at Old Trafford or returns to lead one of Turkey’s “Big Three” remains the question on every fan’s lips.