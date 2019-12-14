Turkish League Previews 15: Can Fenerbahce Stop Sivasspor? Besiktas Target Seven Super Lig Wins In A Row

Rizespor vs Kasimpasa

Kasimpasa have been in disastrous form losing their last four games and sinking into the relegation zone. Rizespor meanwhile, have been very solid at home winning their last three games. I expect that trend to continue.

Prediction: Rizespor Win

Genclerbirligi vs Goztepe

Goztepe have hit a rich vein of form, especially on the road where they have won their last three successive games. Genclerbirligi have been stumbling of late. I wouldn’t be surprised if the visitors left with at least a point.

Prediction: Goztepe Draw No Bet

Galatasaray vs Ankaragucu

Galatasaray’s Champions League campaign ended in horribly. They will want to bounce back and what better way that playing at home against the worst team in the league who happen to be in the worst form sitting at the foot of the table.

Prediction: Galatasaray Win

Gaziantep vs Kayserispor

Kayserispor responded to the board change with their first win since anyone can remember. The players and staff have been paid. There is a great mood in the camp. There is really good value on the visitors here.

Prediction: Kayserispor +0.5 (Asian Handicap)

Sivasspor vs Fenerbahce

This is an absolutely huge game. The clash of the week. Leaders Sivasspor take on title challengers Fenerbahce. A home win would move the Yigidolar eight points clear of the visitors. Sivasspor have won their last six games in the league. They were brilliant last week beating Malatyaspor 3-1 on the road. Fenerbahce do not enter this game as favorites. They have issues in defence and have won just one of their last six away games. I don’t expect Sivasspor to lose.

Prediction: Sivasspor -0 (Draw No Bet)

Besiktas vs Malatyaspor

Besiktas are the most inform team in the league having won their last seven matches. Abdullah Avci has got his system to click and this side is only going to get stronger. I fear for Malatyaspor against a rampant Black Eagles side.

Prediction: Besiktas Win

Trabzonspor vs Denizlispor

Prediction: Trabzonspor Win

Basaksehir vs Konyaspor

Prediction: Basaksenir Win