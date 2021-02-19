Turkish League Previews – Istanbul giants locked in three horse race heading into Week 25

The Turkish league heads into Week 24 over the weekend with three teams locked at the top of the table on 51 points.

Goal difference is all that separates first placed Galatasaray, second-placed Besiktas and Fenerbahce who are third.

Friday

Basaksehir vs Trabzonspor

Reigning champions Basaksehir have had a torrid season. The Istanbul minnows have dropped into the relegation zone after losing five of their last six games. Trabzonspor meanwhile, have entered red hot form after a poor start to the campaign. The Black Sea based side have moved into 4th place after winning their last six successive games. Just six points separate the Claret-Navy Blues from the top three and I don’t see their run being put to an end by this poor Basaksehir side.

Prediction: Trabzonspor Draw No Bet

Saturday

Kasimpasa vs Karagumruk

This is technically an Istanbul derby but as there are no fans but that won’t matter all that much. Karagumruk have done remarkably well for a newly-promoted side. Kasimpasa meanwhile, have had a dismal 2021 and do not deserve to be priced favorites.

Prediction: Karagumruk -0 (Draw No Bet)

Malatyaspor vs Konyaspor

Both sides have been so unpredictable I’m not going to even try to predict this one.

Denizlispor vs Genclerbirligi

It would not be a surprise to see both sides relegated so approach this game with caution.

Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray

Alanyaspor have been exceeding expectations for a few seasons now. They really are punching above their weight in 5th place. However, they are up against a Galatasaray side who look unstoppable. The Lions have won their last six games including an away win over Fenerbahce – just their second win at the Sukru Saracoglu since the turn of the century. Fatih Terim has been there, done that, got the t-shirt. He has more experience than his title-challenging rivals and a well-balanced side who have really gelled together.

Prediction: Galatasaray Win

Sunday

Erzurum vs Hatayspor

Hatayspor have been playing pretty decent football but it is worth remembering Erzurum is experiencing Siberian-like winter conditions. The predicted temperate for kick-off is -9 degrees centigrade. Expect a thick blanket of snow and horrendous conditions. I’m avoiding making a prediction.

Sivasspor vs Kayserispor

Like Erzurum, Sivas is going to absolutely freezing on Sunday. If the game does go ahead it is difficult to make a prediction. Traditionally, this is a big derby clash between central Anatolian rivals. But with no fans and arctic conditions, I’m staying away.

Gaziantep vs Antalyaspor

Gaziantep have started to falter after a great start to the season. Antalyaspor meanwhile, have been difficult to break down. They aren’t winning many games but they’re not losing either. No other team has drawn as many games as the Scorpions this season (11). I expect them to avoid defeat again on Sunday.

Prediction: Antalyaspor +0.5 (Asian Handicap)

Fenerbahce vs Goztepe

Every game is of huge importance to the three title challengers. Fenerbahce cannot afford any more slip-ups, especially with the form Galatasaray are in. The Yellow Canaries have not looked convincing recently but they have been able to grind out results. They should be able to get the job done at home against Goztepe.

Prediction: Fenerbahce Win

Monday

Ankaragucu vs Rizespor

Ankaragucu are rock bottom at the foot of the table but Rizespor are too unpredictable to back. I’d avoid this one.