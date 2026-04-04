Turkish National Team Confirms 2026 World Cup Camp in Arizona: Logistics and Ticket Fever Take Center Stage

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has finalized the preparation plans for the “Crescent-Stars” ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Vincenzo Montella’s squad will establish their tournament headquarters in Mesa, Arizona, as they prepare for a grueling group-stage travel schedule across North America.

The Arizona Base and the 8,700km Journey

While Mesa will serve as the team’s training hub, the vast geography of the 2026 tournament presents a significant logistical challenge. Türkiye faces a marathon travel itinerary totaling over 8,700 kilometers for their three Group D fixtures:

vs. Australia (Vancouver, Canada): A 2,500km trip to BC Place.

vs. Paraguay (San Francisco, USA): A 1,200km journey to Levi’s Stadium.

vs. USA (Inglewood/Los Angeles, USA): A 650km hop to SoFi Stadium.

Including return flights to the Arizona base, the team is expected to spend between 9.5 and 10.5 hours in the air during the group phase alone.

Ticket Prices Skyrocket on the Secondary Market

As Türkiye returns to the World Cup stage for the first time in 24 years, fan demand has reached a fever pitch. While FIFA’s official sales phases are ongoing, tickets for the highly anticipated clash between Türkiye and the USA on June 26 have flooded the secondary market.

Resale prices for the showdown in Inglewood are currently ranging from 48,000 TL (approx. $1,400) to a staggering 317,000 TL ($9,500). FIFA is expected to launch a final official ticket phase later this month to help mitigate the burgeoning black market.