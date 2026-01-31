Turkish Powerhouses Face Nottingham Forest & Juventus in High-Stakes UEFA Play-off Draws

The European destiny of Türkiye’s two most storied football clubs has been mapped out following the UEFA draws in Nyon, setting the stage for blockbuster encounters against elite Italian and English opposition.

Both Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe are preparing for crucial knockout play-off rounds that will determine whether their continental journeys continue into the spring.

Galatasaray vs. Juventus: A Champions League Spectacle

In the premier tier of European football, Galatasaray has been handed a formidable challenge in the UEFA Champions League play-offs. The Lions are set to lock horns with Italian titans Juventus for a coveted spot in the tournament’s official Round of 16.

The stakes could not be higher; should the Istanbul side navigate their way past the “Old Lady,” the road only gets steeper. A victory would pit them against English heavyweights—either Tottenham Hotspur or Liverpool—in the subsequent knockout phase.

The two-legged fixtures are scheduled for the weeks of February 17–18 and February 24–25. All roads in this year’s competition lead to Budapest, Hungary, where the Champions League final will be staged on May 30.

Fenerbahçe Prepare for English Test

Simultaneously, Fenerbahçe will be flying the flag in the UEFA Europa League. Following a tense conclusion to the league phase, the Yellow Canaries have been drawn against Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest.

This play-off clash represents a significant hurdle for Jose Mourinho’s men. Much like the Champions League format, this round serves as a gateway to the Round of 16. The matchup further highlights the recurring theme of Turkish-English rivalry in European competition this season.

Key Dates & Venues

Galatasaray (UCL): vs. Juventus (Feb 17/18 & Feb 24/25)

Fenerbahçe (UEL): vs. Nottingham Forest (Feb 19 & Feb 26)

Champions League Final: Puskás Aréna, Budapest

As Turkish fans prepare for a massive month of football, both clubs will be looking to leverage their intimidating home atmospheres in Istanbul to topple their historic rivals.