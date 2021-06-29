Turkish Super Lig Roundup: Santo chase, Alioski future, Ghezzal latest

Turkish sides are gearing up for a new season as Fenerbahce and Galatasaray look to close the gap on Besiktas.

If you are looking to bet on the Super Lig, it will pay to look at the transfer activity around the top clubs before spending your sportingbet bonus – savvy managerial and transfer appointments can often swing the course of the title, as we saw with Ruben Dias or Virgil Van Dijk in the Premier League in the last few seasons.

Super Lig clubs are no strangers to wrapping up deals for some of the finest properties in the market.

Nothing should change this summer as we take a look at some of the most exciting stories about the top Turkish teams.

Fenerbahce set to hijack Tottenham move for Nuno Espirito Santo

Fenerbahce have stepped up their pursuit of Nuno Espirito Santo, who has recently emerged as a top candidate to fill the vacancy at Tottenham Hotspur, per The Sun.

The Portuguese manager parted ways with Wolverhampton following an underwhelming 2020/21 season and is free to choose his next destination this summer.

Although he looked to be on the brink of joining Spurs, Espirito Santo could shockingly end up in Turkey as Fenerbahce look to replace Erol Bulut.

Turkish legend Emre Belezoglu was handed interim charge of the team down the final stretch of 2020/21.

But the Turkish heavyweights are looking for a proven solution to help the team reclaim supremacy in domestic football and want Espirito Santo to take over the reins next season.

Three Super Lig sides embroiled in race for Ezgjan Alioski

Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce have joined the race for the outgoing Leeds United left wing-back Ezgjan Alioski, according to Fanatik.

The North Macedonian will cut short his four-year spell at Elland Road this summer after failing to commit his long-term future to the Whites.

With his contract set to run out in the coming days, the 29-year-old has received several proposals from Turkey.

An offer coming from Galatasaray has drawn unwanted attention from the Leeds faithful, but Alioski could end up joining the Lions’ bitter rivals.

Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce have recently pitched the left-sided star’s representatives with their bids, leapfrogging Galatasaray in the race.

Leicester City ready to sanction Rachid Ghezzal’s permanent move to Besiktas

Leicester City are ready to sever ties with Rachid Ghezzal in the summer despite the winger’s sensational season-long spell at Besiktas, per Fanatik.

The 29-year-old winger was in sublime form for the reigning Turkish champions in 2020/21, tallying eight goals and 17 assists en route to winning the Super Lig with Sergen Yalcin’s side.

Besiktas are said to be interested in keeping Ghezzal permanently as long as the transfer fee stays within the club budget.

The Turkish juggernauts could not hope for a better chance to pounce for the Algerian as the Foxes look to get rid of their fringe star for just €6million.

The Besiktas emissaries have already held talks with the player’s representatives to lower Ghezzal’s wages and have reportedly made a breakthrough.