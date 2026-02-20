Turkish Teams Shake Up UEFA Rankings Following Dramatic European Matches

The UEFA Country Coefficient rankings have been updated following a high-stakes week of European football. While Galatasaray and Samsunspor secured vital victories to boost Turkey’s standing, Fenerbahçe faced a significant setback at home.

Fenerbahçe Stumbles Against Premier League Opposition

In the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 play-offs, Fenerbahçe hosted English side Nottingham Forest. The “Yellow Canaries” struggled to find their rhythm, trailing 2-0 at the break. A third goal in the second half condemned Fenerbahçe to a 3-0 defeat, leaving their hopes of advancing to the next round hanging by a thread ahead of the return leg in England.

Galatasaray Dominates in Seven-Goal Thriller

Over in the same competition, Galatasaray produced a stunning comeback. Despite finishing the first half 2-1 down, the “Lions” roared back in the second period to secure a commanding 5-2 victory. This high-scoring result gives the Turkish champions a massive cushion as they prepare to travel to Turin to face Juventus on Wednesday, February 25th.

Samsunspor Grinds Out Crucial Away Win

In the UEFA Conference League play-offs, Samsunspor took their European campaign to Skopje. The Black Sea representatives played a disciplined match, finding the back of the net in the second half to secure a 1-0 away win. The result provides a significant psychological and tactical advantage for the return leg in Turkey.

Impact on UEFA Country Rankings

The mixed results have directly influenced Turkey’s position in the UEFA coefficient standings. While Fenerbahçe’s loss limited potential gains, the victories by Galatasaray and Samsunspor ensured Turkey remains in 9th place, successfully maintaining the gap over the 10th-placed Czech Republic.