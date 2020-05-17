Unai Emery revealed how he tried to help Arsenal star Mesut Ozil

Unai Emery was sacked as Arsenal manager in November after the club suffered their worst run of form since 1992.

Emery clashed with several players including Mesut Ozil who made just one Premier League appearance in the first 10 games of the season.

Ozil was ostracised in Emery’s final season struggling for playing time under the Spanish manager.

Emery revealed that he actually tried to help Ozil in pre-season and that he ‘thought he could help’ but that the playmaker has to be self-critical.

“I spoke a lot with Ozil,” Emery told The Guardian. “He has to be self‑critical too, analyse his attitude and commitment.

“I tried with all my might to help Ozil. Throughout my career, talented players have reached their best level with me. I was always positive, wanting him to play, be involved.

“In pre-season I told him I wanted to help recover the best Ozil. I wanted a high level of participation and commitment in the dressing room. I respected him and thought he could help.

“He could have been a captain but the dressing room didn’t want him to be. That’s not what I decided; that’s what the players decided. Captains are ones who have to keep defending the club, the coach, team-mates.”

Ozil regained his place as a first-team star at Arsenal after Emery was sacked.

Mikel Arteta regularly started the playmaker of Turkish origin until the coronavirus disruptions.

The 31-year-old started 17 Premier League games after Arteta took charge, missing just a single league match.

In total, Ozil has one goal and three assists in 23 appearances in all competitions this term.

The Premier League is currently suspended and a return date has yet to be set.