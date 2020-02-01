Unai Emery Reveals What He Thought Of Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil

Unai Emery was sacked as Arsenal manager towards the end of 2019 and replaced by Mikel Arteta.

Emery sparked controversy after giving the highest paid member in the Arsenal squad – Mesut Ozil – limited playing time.

The playmaker of Turkish origin struggled for playing time this season under Emery.

The Spanish manager often came under fire for his reluctance to start Ozil.

Emery has opened up about why he didn’t make more use of Ozil and what he thinks about the 31-year-old in a recent interview.

The 48-year-old manager admitted that he does think Ozil is a very good player but questioned whether he is physically strong enough for the demands of the Premier League.

Emery told Marca per The Mirror: “He’s a very good player, that’s clear. But the physical demands in the Premier League are high.

“His performances are unpredictable. He’s a bit below the top players at the moment.

“Sometimes Arsenal play better with him but other times he doesn’t make such a difference.”

Ozil’s fortunes were reversed when Mikel Arteta replaced Emery as Arsenal boss.

The Gunners ace has regularly started and has regained his position as a key player in the team.

Arsenal take on Burnley at Turf Moor tomorrow, Ozil is match fit and likely to start.