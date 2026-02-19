Vitor Pereira Confirms Star Defender’s Return for Fenerbahçe vs Nottingham Forest Clash

The Vitor Pereira era at Nottingham Forest begins tonight under the intense floodlights of the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, with the fitness of Brazilian sensation Murillo taking center stage.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Europa League encounter against Turkish giants Fenerbahçe, Pereira provided a significant boost for the traveling Reds, confirming that their prized center-back is back in contention.

The Murillo Factor: A Boost in Istanbul

Murillo has been sidelined since sustaining a calf injury during training prior to Forest’s recent defeat at Leeds United. His absence has been a major talking point, particularly given his status as one of the Premier League’s most sought-after defenders.

While rumors regarding a Murillo Chelsea transfer or a move to Liverpool continue to circulate for the summer window, Pereira’s immediate priority is integrating the Brazilian back into the starting XI to stabilize a shaky Forest defense.

Speaking in Istanbul, Pereira confirmed the positive news:

“Murillo has recovered well from his calf problem and is in contention to play against Fenerbahçe on Thursday evening.”

Fenerbahçe vs Nottingham Forest: Tactical Balancing Act

While the return of the Brazilian is vital for tonight’s atmospheric clash in Istanbul, Pereira faces a selection dilemma. With a critical Premier League fixture against Liverpool at the City Ground looming on Sunday, the Forest medical staff must decide whether to start Murillo or save him for domestic survival.

Murillo’s defensive stats highlight his importance; without him, the Reds have struggled. His typical replacement, Morato, has struggled to replicate the Brazilian’s range of passing and physical presence. For Forest to secure a result in the hostile environment of the Şükrü Saracoğlu, Murillo’s composure on the ball will be essential.