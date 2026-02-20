Vitor Pereira’s Nottingham Forest Reign Begins with Masterclass in Istanbul

In a debut that could hardly have been scripted better, Vitor Pereira led Nottingham Forest to a commanding 3-0 victory over Fenerbahçe, placing the Premier League side on the cusp of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16.

Just four days after stepping in to replace Sean Dyche, Pereira successfully dismantled his former employers, snapping Forest’s three-match winless streak in clinical fashion. The result leaves Forest firmly in the driver’s seat for the return leg, with a potential clash against either Real Betis or Midtjylland looming on the horizon.

Tactical Boldness Pays Dividends

Pereira’s influence was felt immediately through his team selection. In one of two tactical shifts, Forest’s center-back—given license to roam—intercepted the ball near the halfway line before surging forward through a gap in the Turkish defense. Uncontested, he unleashed a pinpoint strike into the bottom right corner to silence the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

The English side refused to let up, doubling their advantage just before the interval. A well-worked corner saw Morgan Gibbs-White provide a deft flick-on, which Igor Jesus was perfectly positioned to nod home at the far post.

The Gibbs-White and Jesus Connection

The second half saw the same duo torment the Fenerbahçe backline once more. This time, the roles were reversed; the Brazilian forward, Igor Jesus, turned provider, squaring a precise ball for Gibbs-White to sweep home Forest’s third.

The victory was particularly sweet for Pereira, who faced a hostile reception from a crowd that once cheered him during his two separate managerial stints with the Istanbul giants. His ability to maintain defensive discipline and secure a clean sheet in such a volatile atmosphere marks a significant cultural shift for the City Ground outfit.

Looking Ahead

Despite the celebrations, there is little time for Forest to rest. The “Pereira Era” faces its next major litmus test this weekend:

Domestic Duty: A high-stakes Premier League encounter against Liverpool.

The Return Leg: Forest will look to finish the job against Fenerbahçe at the City Ground on February 26.