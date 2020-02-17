Watch Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s superb reaction to Mesut Ozil’s goal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was unable to conceal his delight following Mesut Ozil’s goal against Newcastle United as cameras picked up the Spanish tactician’s superb reaction.

Mesut Ozil appears to be rejuvenated at Arsenal following the appointment of Arteta in place of Unai Emery.

The 31-year-old played a starring role during Arsenal’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Newcastle on Sunday.

Ozil netted his sides third goal in the 90th minute after cooling capping off a well-worked move.

Following the goal the camera panned to Arteta at the perfect moment to capture his reaction.

Mikel Arteta's reaction to Mesut Ozil's goal 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0NSEFSMhne — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 16, 2020

Following the final whistle, Ozil took to Twitter to say, “Great team win for the Arsenal. We showed why we’re definitely on the right path.”

Arsenal fans will be hoping for more from Ozil who has netted just once in the last ten months.

The Gunners now sit in 10th spot with 34 points after 26 games. Arsenal are seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta’s side are back in action on Thursday evening when they travel to Greece to take on Olympiakos.