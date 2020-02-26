“We need to struggle” – Man City ace believes a hard-fought win could change European Cup narrative

Manchester City ace Ilkay Gundogan believes the Citizens need big results in Europe in order to change the culture at the club.

The 29-year-old was asked about Pep Guardiola’s comments where he stated that it is harder for City to succeed in Europe because they do not have the same history and experience in the competition (Goal).

Gundogan said that hard thought victories, like the away win over Atalanta with a man down and Kyle Walker in goal will help turn City into a European powerhouse.

READ: If Man City don’t win Champions League there will be ‘something missing’ says Ilkay Gundogan

“It’s so difficult to explain it – I think we need a big game that we win. And to get through thinking ‘this was so hard today’, where we need to struggle as well. We have to overcome difficulties, something like that is needed,” Gundogan told Goal.

“That’s why I think you learn from games like away in Atalanta – having one man down and Kyle Walker as a goalkeeper – or at home against Shakhtar and you struggle and it’s not a great performance and you just draw. These kind of games are also important.

“You cannot just win every single game by three, four or five goals and then when you come into the last 16 playing a good team, 1-0 down, expect to turn it around easily. It’s not always like that. I think struggles are part of our profession. And it’s always about overcoming these kind of moments.”

Man City will be hoping for another special night in Europe tonight when they take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernebao stadium.

Gundogan traveled with the rest of the squad to Spain but it is unclear whether he will be included in Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven.

The 29-year-old has registered four assists and scored five goals in 37 appearances for Man City so far this season.