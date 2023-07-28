‘We Want Him And He Wants Us’ – Galatasaray Want to Sign Norwich City Winger Milot Rashica

Galatasaray are in negotiations with Norwich City to sign Milot Rashica as revealed by club vice-president Erdum Timur.

Timur has said that the Turkish club is “negotiating a contract with the club for Rashica” and that “we want him and he wants us.”

“We are negotiating a contract with the club for Rashica”, Timur told Turkish media outlet Sports Digitale.

“We want him and he wants us.”

Rashica spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, where he scored five goals and assisted seven in 26 league appearances.

The winger is now keen to make the move to Galatasaray permanent, and the Turkish club is willing to pay €7 million for him.

Norwich City are demanding €10 million for Rashica, but Galatasaray is hopeful that they can reach an agreement with the English club.

Rashica is already settled at Galatasaray and played an important role in lifting the Super Lig title last season.

The Lions are also competing in the Champions League this term and want to strengthen the squad to navigate past a tricky playoff route on the way to the group stage.

Rashica joined the Canaries in summer 2021 and has made 40 appearances for the Championship side.