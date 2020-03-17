‘We will see what will happen’ – Gundogan confirms he told Man City star to stay

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has confirmed that he told Leroy Sane to stay at the club in a Q&A session on his official Twitter account.

Gundogan was asked whether he has told Sane to stay at City.

The midfielder of Turkish origin responded by saying ‘sure’ and went onto write ‘we will see what will happen’.

Sure 😉 I would be happy if he remains my teammate for many years … we will see what will happen! https://t.co/UZu3Wr7EXn — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) March 16, 2020

Sane has yet to play for City this season after sustaining a serious knee injury in the Community Shield victory over Liverpool before the current began.

The Germany international has now recovered and made an appearance for the City U23s against Arsenal U23s but he won’t be able to play anytime soon due to the coronavirus outbreak.

All Premier League games are suspended until April 3 at the earliest.

The Sun recently reported that Bayern Munich are still interested in ane despite the fact he spent most the season out on the sidelines.

The report did, however, claim that the Bundesliga giants want Sane to ‘prove his match fitness’ after spending most the season on the sidelines.

However, with football suspended he will not get a chance to do so which could scupper a potential move.