West Ham Midfielder Targeted by Galatasaray as Turkish Giants Eye Midfield Reinforcements

Galatasaray have officially opened negotiations with West Ham United for the services of young defensive midfielder Soungoutou Magassa, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Turkish champions are reportedly eager to bring the 22-year-old to RAMS Park on loan as part of a strategic winter recruitment drive aimed at bolstering their squad for a deep European run.

A Modern Pivot for the “Lions”

Magassa, who arrived at the London Stadium from Monaco, is highly regarded for his physical presence and tactical flexibility.

While West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui has utilized the Frenchman in both defensive midfield and central defense, consistent starting minutes have been hard to come by in the Premier League.

Galatasaray’s management reportedly views Magassa as the ideal candidate to inject energy into their midfield pivot.

The Yellow-Reds are looking for a high-intensity player capable of breaking up play, and Magassa’s profile aligns perfectly with Okan Buruk’s tactical demands.

West Ham’s Dilemma

For West Ham, the decision rests on squad depth. With a congested English schedule, Lopetegui must weigh the benefits of Magassa gaining valuable Champions League experience in Turkey against the risk of thinning his own defensive options.

If the Hammers green-light the move, it would mark a significant step for Magassa, moving from the fringes of the Premier League to a starring role in one of Europe’s most hostile and passionate environments.