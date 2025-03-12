West Ham United Targets Fenerbahce’s En-Nesyri Amidst Transfer Uncertainty

West Ham United has reportedly set its sights on Fenerbahce’s 27-year-old Moroccan striker, Youssef En-Nesyri, as they seek to bolster their attacking options in the summer transfer window.

However, Fenerbahce is reportedly reluctant to part ways with their in-form forward.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, En-Nesyri has emerged as a key target for the Hammers.

West Ham is actively searching for a reliable striker and has identified the Fenerbahce centre-forward as a prime candidate.

En-Nesyri has established himself as a consistent goal-scorer in European football.

His career trajectory, which includes a successful spell at Sevilla and a pivotal role in Morocco’s historic 2022 World Cup run, highlights his pedigree.

Since joining Fenerbahce last summer, he has continued his impressive form, contributing to 31 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions, with 26 goals and five assists.

His performances have attracted the attention of numerous clubs, particularly in the Premier League.

West Ham United, who have long held an interest in En-Nesyri, are among the leading contenders.

The East London club considered a move for him last summer, and their continued pursuit reflects their desire to secure his services.

West Ham’s need for a consistent striker is evident.

While Evan Ferguson’s loan spell is expected to conclude at the end of the 2024/25 season, and Niclas Fullkrug has struggled to make an impact, En-Nesyri is viewed as a viable solution.

Despite West Ham’s interest, Fenerbahce’s reported reluctance to sell En-Nesyri poses a significant obstacle. Securing his signature may prove to be a challenging task for the Hammers.